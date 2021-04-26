Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:MDC) Stock?

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 18% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to M.D.C. Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for M.D.C. Holdings is:

17% = US$368m ÷ US$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of M.D.C. Holdings' Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, M.D.C. Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 18%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 28% seen over the past five years by M.D.C. Holdings. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that M.D.C. Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 19% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is MDC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MDC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is M.D.C. Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for M.D.C. Holdings is 34%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 66%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and M.D.C. Holdings is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, M.D.C. Holdings has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 20% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 22%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with M.D.C. Holdings' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

