Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock?

Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ:LULU) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Lululemon Athletica's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lululemon Athletica is:

23% = US$589m ÷ US$2.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.23.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Lululemon Athletica's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that Lululemon Athletica has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 14% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Lululemon Athletica's exceptional 20% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Lululemon Athletica's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 3.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:LULU Past Earnings Growth April 25th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Lululemon Athletica's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Lululemon Athletica Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Lululemon Athletica's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

