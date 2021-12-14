Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Lattice Semiconductor Corporation's (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock?

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 15% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Lattice Semiconductor's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lattice Semiconductor is:

21% = US$83m ÷ US$393m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.21 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Lattice Semiconductor's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To begin with, Lattice Semiconductor seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Lattice Semiconductor's significant 67% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Lattice Semiconductor's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 15%.

NasdaqGS:LSCC Past Earnings Growth December 14th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Lattice Semiconductor's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Lattice Semiconductor Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Lattice Semiconductor doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Lattice Semiconductor's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

