Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In IDEX Corporation's (NYSE:IEX) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that IDEX's (NYSE:IEX) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study IDEX's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IDEX is:

15% = US$388m ÷ US$2.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.15.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

IDEX's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, IDEX seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, IDEX was able to see a decent growth of 8.3% over the last five years.

We then performed a comparison between IDEX's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 8.1% in the same period.

NYSE:IEX Past Earnings Growth May 14th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for IEX? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is IDEX Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

IDEX has a three-year median payout ratio of 33%, which implies that it retains the remaining 67% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, IDEX has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 30% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that IDEX's future ROE will rise to 19% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with IDEX's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

