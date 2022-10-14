Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Epsilon Energy Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Epsilon Energy's (NASDAQ:EPSN) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Epsilon Energy's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Epsilon Energy is:

29% = US$26m ÷ US$89m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.29.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Epsilon Energy's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Epsilon Energy has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 26% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. As a result, Epsilon Energy's remarkable 23% net income growth seen over the past 5 years is likely aided by its high ROE.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 3.4% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Epsilon Energy is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Epsilon Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Epsilon Energy's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 11%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 89% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Epsilon Energy only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Epsilon Energy's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Epsilon Energy visit our risks dashboard for free.

