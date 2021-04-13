Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Cisco Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock?

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Cisco Systems' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cisco Systems is:

26% = US$10b ÷ US$39b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.26 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Cisco Systems' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Cisco Systems has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Cisco Systems' meagre five year net income growth average of 3.9%. This is interesting as the high returns should mean that the company has the ability to generate high growth but for some reason, it hasn't been able to do so. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Cisco Systems' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 2.8% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:CSCO Past Earnings Growth April 13th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is CSCO fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Cisco Systems Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Cisco Systems has a three-year median payout ratio of 54% (implying that it keeps only 46% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Additionally, Cisco Systems has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 44%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Cisco Systems' future ROE will be 30% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Cisco Systems' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

