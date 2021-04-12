Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Cincinnati Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock?

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 19% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Cincinnati Financial's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cincinnati Financial is:

11% = US$1.2b ÷ US$11b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Cincinnati Financial's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Cincinnati Financial seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.0% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Cincinnati Financial was able to see a decent growth of 9.7% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Cincinnati Financial's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 5.4% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is CINF worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CINF is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Cincinnati Financial Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Cincinnati Financial has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 36% (or a retention ratio of 64%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Cincinnati Financial has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 67% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 6.0% over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Cincinnati Financial's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

