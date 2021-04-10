Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In CBRE Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:CBRE) Stock?

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 28% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study CBRE Group's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CBRE Group is:

10% = US$756m ÷ US$7.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of CBRE Group's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, CBRE Group seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.8%. Probably as a result of this, CBRE Group was able to see a decent growth of 17% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared CBRE Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.8%.

NYSE:CBRE Past Earnings Growth April 10th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is CBRE worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CBRE is currently mispriced by the market.

Is CBRE Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with CBRE Group's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

