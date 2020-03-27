Financial Advisors

Are Robo-Advisors Better Than Traditional Stock Pickers?

David Aferiat
I am sharing with this post today a well-researched podcast episode from the Business Daily on the BBC World Service, which was also recently re-aired on NPR, that focused on exploring the differences of the risks of investing in financial markets through traditional portfolio manager stock pickers versus the new investment technology tools available such as robo-derived algorithms and technology leveraging machine learning artificial intelligence (AI) for better investment decisions.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and global markets turmoil, this topic is a very important and timely one to explore. I was happy to contribute my experience and perspective with AI for this investigative piece on the changing dynamics of investing. Trade Ideas, yours truly, and robo-driven algorithms arguably come out on top of the debate.

Here is a minute timeline of the highlights in this episode for your convenience in following the discussion:

  • 1:00 Premise: Stock selection in the current markets
  • 2:45 Ken Merkley, Kelley School of Business, Indiana University: performance advantages of robo-driven algorithms
  • 5:30 Justin Urquhart Stewart, 7 Investment Management, London: How the game has changed from man to machine from a delightfully British viewpoint
  • 8:58 David Aferiat, Trade Ideas LLC, Atlanta: AI's outperformance vs indices, handling crises like Brexit, coronavirus and other Black Swans, the benefit of better decisions
  • 12:40 Paul Mumford, Author: Contrarian on robo-algorithms, the art of old school stock picking, a dying breed
  • 14:33 If you can't beat the robos, join them. Hu(man) + machine trading and investment management;, a matter of getting useful information ahead of everyone else

Listen Now: https://lnkd.in/exyxbQc

