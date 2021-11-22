Are Rivian and Lucid the Next Big Thing in Electric Vehicles?

Rivian Automotive's (RIVN) market capitalization has surpassed that of Ford's, and the disparity in valuation is astounding, with Rivian's valuation nearly one-and-a-half times that of the mega car manufacturer. What makes this development even more surprising is that Rivian has yet to generate any sales. This has raised the question whether price movements and valuations of such companies are justified.

The surge in interest in electric vehicle manufacturers is due to Tesla's (TSLA) phenomenal success, which recently joined Apple and Microsoft in the trillion-dollar club. Investors are looking for the next Tesla because there are no similar companies. In this pursuit, the fortunes of companies such as Rivian and Lucid (LCID) have struck gold; Rivian’s and Lucid’s market valuations are currently near $109 billion and $90 billion, respectively, while the valuations of Ford and General Motors, which have years of experience and huge top and bottom lines, are around $77 billion and $89 billion, respectively.

Why is the E.V. space booming?

The consumer rush to electric cars is primarily driven by the adoption of environmentally friendly products as a result of the rise of climate consciousness among consumers. Governments all over the world are enacting policies to reduce carbon emissions. These efforts by policymakers to shift consumers to electric vehicles (E.V.s) have helped propel the sector to new highs. Recently, President Joe Biden reiterated in his visit to General Motors that his infrastructure bill worth $1.1 trillion will speed up America’s shift to E.V.s.

Another possible explanation for the boom in the E.V. space is Tesla's unparalleled success in terms of earnings and market valuation. Despite the company’s roaring success, there are no discernible competitors or peer companies operating in this space. This market gap is what stock traders are hoping to exploit. Essentially, investors are betting on discovering the next Tesla and, as a result, potentially profiting from a rise in stock prices as these companies grow. Responding to these turnaround of events, Lucid's CEO, Peter Rawlinson, claims that his company is outperforming because "a rising tide lifts all boats."

However, investors should note that despite the stated reasons, the fact that market valuations of firms like Lucid are moving ahead of well-established automakers such as General Motors and Ford is unusual. These renowned companies have years and years of experience with premium brands recognized across the globe. Yet their valuations are being overshadowed by these startups.

New E.V. companies versus established car manufacturers

To put things into perspective, consider Volkswagen (VW) in comparison to Lucid and Rivian. VW, the world's largest car manufacturer, sold nearly 9.3 million vehicles in 2020 and earned a net profit of approximately 9.7 billion euros. The company was founded in 1937 and thus has over 80 years of experience. On the other hand, Rivian, which was founded in 2009, still has not generated any positive revenue, while Lucid incurred a loss amounting to $524 million in the third quarter of 2021. Despite these differences, the valuations of Lucid and Rivian are not far off from VW's valuation of nearly $119 billion.

Are valuations of Lucid and Rivian justified?

According to Morgan Stanley’s research report, investors' perceptions of Lucid's value are based on unrealistic projections. Morgan Stanley believes Lucid will need to sell 700,000 cars annually until 2030. This is the number of cars Mercedes and BMW sell combined annually in the United States. Similarly, the company needs to earn a profit of $80,000 per vehicle sold. This amount is twice what consumers in the United States currently pay for automobiles. If Lucid is able to meet these targets, only then it will be able to justify a $100 billion valuation.

For now, Wall Street is merely chasing prices rather than fundamentals, and is simply trying to find logical explanations for their actions. On the other hand, some believe Lucid having a valuation of even $150 billion is completely warranted. This is because it is estimated that almost $5 trillion is likely to be spent on E.V.s until 2030. Even if Tesla accounts for half of the projected revenue, and if Lucid is able to capture just 3% of the remaining market, it will easily achieve its market cap.

The Bottom Line

Hoping to find the next Tesla, investors are pouring huge sums of capital into such companies. However, investors should keep in mind that companies like Tesla do not emerge frequently, and Rivian and Lucid have to demonstrate that it is worth those valuations.

