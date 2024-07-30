Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Urban Outfitters (URBN) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Urban Outfitters (URBN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Urban Outfitters is one of 209 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Urban Outfitters is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, URBN has moved about 29.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 11.3%. This shows that Urban Outfitters is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Wingstop (WING). The stock has returned 43.2% year-to-date.

For Wingstop, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Urban Outfitters belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.9% so far this year, so URBN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Wingstop falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #173. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.4%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Urban Outfitters and Wingstop. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

