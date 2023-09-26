Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Urban Outfitters (URBN) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Urban Outfitters (URBN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Urban Outfitters is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 220 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Urban Outfitters is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN's full-year earnings has moved 17.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, URBN has gained about 33.1% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 14.1%. This means that Urban Outfitters is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Walmart (WMT). The stock has returned 15% year-to-date.

For Walmart, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Urban Outfitters belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.4% so far this year, so URBN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Walmart, however, belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +14.8% so far this year.

Urban Outfitters and Walmart could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

