Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging The TJX Companies (TJX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. TJX (TJX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

TJX is one of 195 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TJX has returned about 22.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 2.3%. As we can see, TJX is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Ulta Beauty (ULTA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.1%.

For Ulta Beauty, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, TJX belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

In contrast, Ulta Beauty falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #94.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on TJX and Ulta Beauty as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

