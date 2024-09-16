Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Texas Roadhouse is one of 211 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Texas Roadhouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXRH's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TXRH has returned about 34.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 17.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Texas Roadhouse is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 44.9%.

In Petco Health & Wellness' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Texas Roadhouse belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.7% this year, meaning that TXRH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Petco Health & Wellness, however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #140. The industry has moved -3.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Texas Roadhouse and Petco Health & Wellness. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

