Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Texas Roadhouse is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Texas Roadhouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXRH's full-year earnings has moved 12.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, TXRH has moved about 37.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 10.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Texas Roadhouse is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Wayfair (W). The stock has returned 10.9% year-to-date.

In Wayfair's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Texas Roadhouse belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.6% so far this year, so TXRH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Wayfair belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #55. The industry has moved +17.9% year to date.

Texas Roadhouse and Wayfair could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

