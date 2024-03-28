Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Tapestry (TPR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Tapestry (TPR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Tapestry is one of 218 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Tapestry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TPR has returned about 26.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 10.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Tapestry is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.2%.

In Texas Roadhouse's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Tapestry belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #174 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.3% so far this year, so TPR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Texas Roadhouse falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #86. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.1%.

Tapestry and Texas Roadhouse could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.