Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Stitch Fix (SFIX) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Stitch Fix (SFIX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Stitch Fix is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 195 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Stitch Fix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFIX's full-year earnings has moved 29.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SFIX has moved about 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 7.7%. As we can see, Stitch Fix is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Walmart (WMT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.2%.

The consensus estimate for Walmart's current year EPS has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Stitch Fix belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.8% so far this year, so SFIX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Walmart belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #28. The industry has moved +14.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Stitch Fix and Walmart as they could maintain their solid performance.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.