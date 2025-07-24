Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sportsman's Warehouse is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Sportsman's Warehouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWH's full-year earnings has moved 16.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SPWH has returned about 38.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 6.7%. As we can see, Sportsman's Warehouse is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Wayfair (W). The stock is up 41.8% year-to-date.

For Wayfair, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Sportsman's Warehouse belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #212 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.3% so far this year, meaning that SPWH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Wayfair falls under the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this industry has 36 stocks and is ranked #67. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.8%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Sportsman's Warehouse and Wayfair as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

