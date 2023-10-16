Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Rover Group (ROVR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Rover Group, Inc. is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Rover Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROVR's full-year earnings has moved 175% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ROVR has returned about 78.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 12.4% on average. As we can see, Rover Group, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Walmart (WMT). The stock has returned 12.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Walmart's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Rover Group, Inc. is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 35.7% so far this year, so ROVR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Walmart, however, belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #187. The industry has moved +12.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Rover Group, Inc. and Walmart as they could maintain their solid performance.

