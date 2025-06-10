Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Prosus (PROSY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 209 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PROSY's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that PROSY has returned about 37% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 3.8%. This shows that Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BJ's Restaurants (BJRI). The stock is up 26% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, BJ's Restaurants' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.9% so far this year, so PROSY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, BJ's Restaurants falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #185. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1%.

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR and BJ's Restaurants could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.