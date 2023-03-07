Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

PDD Holdings Inc. is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PDD Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDD's full-year earnings has moved 11.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that PDD has returned about 15% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 5.1%. This shows that PDD Holdings Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Tapestry (TPR). The stock has returned 14.3% year-to-date.

In Tapestry's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, PDD Holdings Inc. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.7% so far this year, meaning that PDD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Tapestry falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 45 stocks and is ranked #157. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.1%.

PDD Holdings Inc. and Tapestry could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

