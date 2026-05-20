Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging PC Connection (CNXN) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is PC Connection (CNXN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

PC Connection is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 186 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PC Connection is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNXN's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CNXN has gained about 10.7% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 5.2%. This means that PC Connection is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pattern Group (PTRN). The stock is up 52.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Pattern Group's current year EPS has increased 7.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, PC Connection is a member of the Retail - Computer Hardware industry, which includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.7% this year, meaning that CNXN is performing on par in terms of year-to-date returns.

Pattern Group, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 33-stock industry is ranked #159. The industry has moved +4.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on PC Connection and Pattern Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.