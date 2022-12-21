Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

O'Reilly Automotive is one of 227 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. O'Reilly Automotive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLY's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ORLY has gained about 16.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 27.7% on average. As we can see, O'Reilly Automotive is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 46.9%.

In Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 27.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, O'Reilly Automotive belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.9% so far this year, so ORLY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #98. The industry has moved -42.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to O'Reilly Automotive and Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.