Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Nordstrom (JWN) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Nordstrom (JWN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Nordstrom is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 232 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nordstrom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JWN's full-year earnings has moved 64.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, JWN has gained about 16% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 16% on average. This shows that Nordstrom is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kroger (KR). The stock is up 23.1% year-to-date.

For Kroger, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Nordstrom is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 32.1% so far this year, meaning that JWN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Kroger falls under the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #207. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Nordstrom and Kroger as they could maintain their solid performance.

