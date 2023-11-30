Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNSO's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MNSO has moved about 141.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 20.5%. This means that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR). The stock is up 198.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Rover Group, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 100%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.5% this year, meaning that MNSO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Rover Group, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #32. The industry has moved +48.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR and Rover Group, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.