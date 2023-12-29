Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging MercadoLibre (MELI) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MercadoLibre (MELI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MercadoLibre is one of 220 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MercadoLibre is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI's full-year earnings has moved 10.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MELI has returned about 86.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 28.4%. This means that MercadoLibre is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Wingstop (WING) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 87.4%.

The consensus estimate for Wingstop's current year EPS has increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, MercadoLibre is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 55.9% so far this year, so MELI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Wingstop falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #62. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to MercadoLibre and Wingstop as they could maintain their solid performance.

