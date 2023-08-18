Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging MercadoLibre (MELI) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MercadoLibre (MELI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MercadoLibre is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MercadoLibre is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI's full-year earnings has moved 16.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MELI has returned about 41.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 16.2%. This means that MercadoLibre is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO). The stock is up 90.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, MercadoLibre belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 37% so far this year, so MELI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #70. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.2%.

MercadoLibre and MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

