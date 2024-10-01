Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MAKSY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Marks and Spencer Group PLC is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Marks and Spencer Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAKSY's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MAKSY has returned about 47.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 20.9%. This shows that Marks and Spencer Group PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Boot Barn (BOOT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 117.9%.

For Boot Barn, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Marks and Spencer Group PLC belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 51.3% so far this year, so MAKSY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Boot Barn falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #101. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Marks and Spencer Group PLC and Boot Barn as they could maintain their solid performance.

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MAKSY)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)

