Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Maplebear Inc. (CART) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Maplebear (CART) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Maplebear is one of 209 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Maplebear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CART's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CART has gained about 4.6% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 2.1%. As we can see, Maplebear is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 40.2%.

In Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Maplebear is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.9% this year, meaning that CART is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Maplebear and Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

