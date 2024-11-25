Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Maplebear Inc. (CART) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Maplebear (CART) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Maplebear is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Maplebear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CART's full-year earnings has moved 23.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CART has returned about 84.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 25.7% on average. This shows that Maplebear is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Brinker International (EAT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 190.9%.

In Brinker International's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Maplebear belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29.5% this year, meaning that CART is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Brinker International falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #81. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.6%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Maplebear and Brinker International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

