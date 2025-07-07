Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging LY CORPORATION (YAHOY) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (YAHOY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YAHOY's full-year earnings has moved 15.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, YAHOY has moved about 37.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 5.2%. This shows that LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Yum Brands (YUM). The stock is up 11.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Yum Brands' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.4% so far this year, meaning that YAHOY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Yum Brands, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved +2.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR and Yum Brands. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

