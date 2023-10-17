Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Kura Sushi (KRUS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Kura Sushi is one of 221 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kura Sushi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRUS' full-year earnings has moved 8.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that KRUS has returned about 33.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 13.2%. This shows that Kura Sushi is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD). The stock is up 29.2% year-to-date.

For PDD Holdings Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kura Sushi is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.4% so far this year, so KRUS is performing better in this area.

PDD Holdings Inc. however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #100. The industry has moved +35.9% so far this year.

Kura Sushi and PDD Holdings Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.