Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Kura Sushi (KRUS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Kura Sushi is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 220 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kura Sushi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRUS' full-year earnings has moved 84.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that KRUS has returned about 81.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 19.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Kura Sushi is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

MercadoLibre (MELI) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 68%.

Over the past three months, MercadoLibre's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kura Sushi belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.8% so far this year, so KRUS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, MercadoLibre belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #76. The industry has moved +43.9% year to date.

Kura Sushi and MercadoLibre could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

