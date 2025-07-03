Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Kingfisher (KGFHY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Kingfisher PLC (KGFHY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kingfisher PLC is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kingfisher PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGFHY's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, KGFHY has returned 27.8% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 4.4%. This shows that Kingfisher PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SharkNinja, Inc. (SN). The stock is up 9.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, SharkNinja, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kingfisher PLC is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.2% so far this year, so KGFHY is performing better in this area. SharkNinja, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Kingfisher PLC and SharkNinja, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

