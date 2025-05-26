Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Kingfisher (KGFHY) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Kingfisher PLC (KGFHY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Kingfisher PLC is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 207 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kingfisher PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGFHY's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, KGFHY has gained about 30.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 2% on average. As we can see, Kingfisher PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

MONOTARO (MONOY) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.1%.

For MONOTARO, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Kingfisher PLC belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.8% so far this year, so KGFHY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, MONOTARO falls under the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #77. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.1%.

Kingfisher PLC and MONOTARO could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

