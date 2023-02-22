Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Jumia Technologies (JMIA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Jumia Technologies (JMIA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Jumia Technologies is one of 226 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Jumia Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JMIA's full-year earnings has moved 15.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, JMIA has moved about 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 6.1% on average. This shows that Jumia Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MercadoLibre (MELI). The stock has returned 29.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre's current year EPS has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Jumia Technologies belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.8% so far this year, so JMIA is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. MercadoLibre is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Jumia Technologies and MercadoLibre as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.