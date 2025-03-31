Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging JD.com (JD) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is JD.com, Inc. (JD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

JD.com, Inc. is one of 214 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, JD has moved about 19.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -3.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that JD.com, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (YAHOY) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.1%.

In LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, JD.com, Inc. is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.3% so far this year, meaning that JD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

JD.com, Inc. and LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

