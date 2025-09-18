Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging J. Sainsbury (JSAIY) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

J. Sainsbury PLC is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 201 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. J. Sainsbury PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JSAIY's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, JSAIY has gained about 28.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 10.9% on average. This means that J. Sainsbury PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Sally Beauty (SBH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 46.4%.

For Sally Beauty, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, J. Sainsbury PLC belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.3% so far this year, meaning that JSAIY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sally Beauty, however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #29. The industry has moved +9.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on J. Sainsbury PLC and Sally Beauty as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

