Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Industria de Diseno Textil (IDEXY) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Industria de Diseno Textil SA is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Industria de Diseno Textil SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDEXY's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, IDEXY has gained about 33.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 20.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Industria de Diseno Textil SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Burlington Stores (BURL) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29.4%.

The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores' current year EPS has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Industria de Diseno Textil SA belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.6% this year, meaning that IDEXY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Burlington Stores falls under the Retail - Discount Stores industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #217. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Industria de Diseno Textil SA and Burlington Stores as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.