Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hennes & Mauritz AB is one of 193 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hennes & Mauritz AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HNNMY's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HNNMY has returned about 2.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.5%. This means that Hennes & Mauritz AB is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.7%.

The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseno Textil SA's current year EPS has increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Hennes & Mauritz AB belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.5% so far this year, so HNNMY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Industria de Diseno Textil SA is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hennes & Mauritz AB and Industria de Diseno Textil SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

