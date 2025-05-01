Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hennes & Mauritz AB is one of 208 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hennes & Mauritz AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HNNMY's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, HNNMY has returned 9.1% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -3.6%. This means that Hennes & Mauritz AB is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MONOTARO (MONOY). The stock has returned 13.7% year-to-date.

For MONOTARO, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hennes & Mauritz AB belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 22.9% so far this year, so HNNMY is performing better in this area.

MONOTARO, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #90. The industry has moved -7.1% so far this year.

Hennes & Mauritz AB and MONOTARO could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

