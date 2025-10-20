Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Groupon (GRPN) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Groupon (GRPN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Groupon is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 196 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Groupon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRPN's full-year earnings has moved 94.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GRPN has gained about 66.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 5.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Groupon is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Build-A-Bear (BBW). The stock has returned 21% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Build-A-Bear's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Groupon belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.7% this year, meaning that GRPN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Build-A-Bear, however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #34. The industry has moved +5.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Groupon and Build-A-Bear as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

