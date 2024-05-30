Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Groupon (GRPN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Groupon (GRPN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Groupon is one of 212 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Groupon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRPN's full-year earnings has moved 41.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GRPN has gained about 16.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 9% on average. This means that Groupon is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Wingstop (WING), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50.8%.

In Wingstop's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Groupon belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.1% so far this year, so GRPN is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Wingstop belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #176. The industry has moved -5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Groupon and Wingstop as they could maintain their solid performance.

