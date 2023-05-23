Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging GameStop (GME) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is GameStop (GME) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GameStop is one of 219 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GameStop is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GME's full-year earnings has moved 32% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, GME has moved about 31.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 9.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that GameStop is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MercadoLibre (MELI). The stock has returned 58.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, MercadoLibre's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, GameStop belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #235 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.2% this year, meaning that GME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MercadoLibre, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #82. The industry has moved +20.5% so far this year.

GameStop and MercadoLibre could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

