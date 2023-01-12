Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging GameStop (GME) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. GameStop (GME) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

GameStop is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 226 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GameStop is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GME's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GME has gained about 3.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 21.9% on average. This means that GameStop is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, McDonald's (MCD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2%.

The consensus estimate for McDonald's' current year EPS has increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, GameStop is a member of the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 24.3% this year, meaning that GME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, McDonald's falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #188. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.4%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track GameStop and McDonald's. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

