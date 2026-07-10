Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Fossil Group (FOSL) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Fossil Group (FOSL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fossil Group is one of 187 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fossil Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOSL's full-year earnings has moved 54.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FOSL has returned 8.5% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.6%. This means that Fossil Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Genesco (GCO). The stock is up 35.5% year-to-date.

For Genesco, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Fossil Group belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.1% so far this year, so FOSL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Genesco is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Fossil Group and Genesco. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.