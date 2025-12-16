Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging FIGS (FIGS) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Figs (FIGS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Figs is one of 196 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Figs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS' full-year earnings has moved 83.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that FIGS has returned about 90.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 6.4%. This means that Figs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Gap (GAP). The stock is up 13.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Gap's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Figs belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.6% so far this year, so FIGS is performing better in this area. Gap is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Figs and Gap. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

