Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging FGI Industries (FGI) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

FGI Industries Ltd. is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 189 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FGI Industries Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FGI's full-year earnings has moved 42.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that FGI has returned about 2.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 2.2%. This means that FGI Industries Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Movado (MOV). The stock has returned 82.5% year-to-date.

For Movado, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, FGI Industries Ltd. is a member of the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #213 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.2% this year, meaning that FGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Movado belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #22. The industry has moved +8.8% year to date.

FGI Industries Ltd. and Movado could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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