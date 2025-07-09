Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging FGI Industries (FGI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

FGI Industries Ltd. is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FGI Industries Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FGI's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, FGI has returned 5.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 4.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, FGI Industries Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Tapestry (TPR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 41.2%.

In Tapestry's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, FGI Industries Ltd. belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.6% so far this year, meaning that FGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Tapestry, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #208. The industry has moved -12.3% so far this year.

FGI Industries Ltd. and Tapestry could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

