Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Fastenal (FAST) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Fastenal (FAST) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fastenal is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 218 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fastenal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FAST's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, FAST has returned 15.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 8.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Fastenal is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY). The stock is up 8.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Hagerty, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 28.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fastenal is a member of the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.7% so far this year, meaning that FAST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Hagerty, Inc. belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #50. The industry has moved +17.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Fastenal and Hagerty, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

